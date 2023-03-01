Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
BeatBot
Ranked #11 for today
BeatBot
AI Song Maker
Visit
Upvote 35
Free
BeatBot composes short songs based on your text prompt. Using Splash sound loops to create the music, GPT-3 to write the lyrics, and our new AI rappers on vocals 🔥
Launched in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
BeatBot
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
BeatBot
AI Song Maker
3
reviews
Follow
BeatBot by
BeatBot
was hunted by
Sylver Cassart
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sylver Cassart
,
Stephen Phillips
,
Patrick McCallum
,
Kelvin Bulwinkel
,
Joshua Crowley
,
Angus Turner
,
Thomas Stenning
,
Daniel Newstead
,
Jess Misso
,
Mark Daunt
and
Lex Toumbourou
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
BeatBot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is BeatBot's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
13
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#107
Report