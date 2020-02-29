Beastnotes is a notebook for online courses, enabling you to learn and study effectively from content across the web. The chrome extension and website work together seamlessly to help you take notes while watching MOOC lecture videos and studying thereafter.
Hi all, I’m Alok, the maker of Beastnotes! I request your thoughts and feedback as I (excitedly) launch the MVP today. Try it out as you take an online course or even watch Youtube videos and see if it transforms everything into a learning opportunity as it has done for me. Backstory: Years ago, I had enrolled in an intensive 4-month coding bootcamp. Then, I had found note taking tools sorely (and surprisingly) lacking the ability to capture content in context. Ever since, I have taken numerous online courses to continue building on what I had learned, across many sites - Udemy, Coursera, CodeAcademy, CodeSchool etc. Yet, I still found myself constantly pausing videos to capture important info, and having my notes end up disorganized - in random text editors or pieces of paper. It's why I set out to build a note taking app that would: 1. help improve my focus on the content I’m learning, 2. keep things organized with minimal fuss, and 3. stay with me across all my courses and learning sites so when it came time to apply content, I had access to my entire journey. I hope Beastnotes helps you as you continue to learn new and exciting skills! If you have any suggestions or questions, please do ask away.
