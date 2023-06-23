Products
This is the latest launch from Bearer CLI
Bearer Cloud
Manage product and application code security at scale
Bearer Cloud is a new approach to help teams manage application code security at scale supercharged with deep sensitive data context, and ship trustworthy products faster. The platform syncs with
Bearer CLI
's output.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Security
by
Bearer CLI
About this launch
Bearer CLI
Free & Open Source security scanner for developers 🛡
4
reviews
192
followers
Bearer Cloud by
Bearer CLI
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Developer Tools
,
Security
. Made by
Guillaume Montard
,
Cédric Fabianski
,
Phil Hayton
,
elizabeth
,
David Roe
,
Vjeran
,
Guillaume Lesur
,
Mark Michon
,
Ombeline Brard
and
Nipun Gupta
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
Bearer CLI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on March 29th, 2023.
