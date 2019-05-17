Bearbook CRM

Cloud based CRM with awesome features like Built-in Call, Two-way email sync, Deal Pipeline, Customization and more. Simplifying the sales workflow for small to large enterprises across the world.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Bhavesh KMaker@bearbukapp · Software Analyst at Bearbook
Bearbook offers cloud base sales CRM software to manage sales reporting, management, marketing, improve customer relationships and more. Get the best free CRM system for your business.
Upvote Share·