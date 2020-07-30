Bearable App

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
James Saady
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I’d like to share with you something close to my heart that I've been working on for the last 2 years. Bearable aims to help you get the full picture, by keeping all health tracking in one place and thus removing the need to juggle multiple mobile apps. Bearable helps you to gain insights into how your mood and symptoms are influenced by your daily activities and other health factors, such as sleep, diet, exercise, and medication. It was mainly built with chronic disease sufferers in mind, who commonly struggle with multiple symptoms in addition to often-overshadowed mental health issues, which make it all the more difficult to stay on top of their well-being. The idea was borne out of my own frustrations in dealing with several health issues, which ultimately forced me to leave my job. I resorted to using basic spreadsheets to help me and my doctor understand my issues, as it made no sense to me to keep all my health data in multiple different apps when every factor could be looked at holistically to make better assessments. However, spreadsheets have their limitations and I found many other medical apps felt cold and clinical to use. If someone is going to build the habit of journaling every day, it needs to be an enjoyable and satisfying experience. I wanted Bearable to be so user-friendly and accessible that even someone experiencing brain fog (which often accompanies many chronic conditions) could easily track their mental and physical health, without needing to type a word. We’d like to empower people to feel more in control of their well-being with a neat, comprehensive health timeline, which would also enable them to come prepared to doctor or therapist appointments. We kept the end-user always in mind by creating a Reddit community of 1300 members, all with their own varying chronic health issues, whose feedback and requests have gotten us to this stage. Here’s a simple breakdown of how it works: ✅ Record your mental and physical health together - Enter your mood in seconds or go into more detail with an additional note. Customise your “active” symptoms/conditions and record severity in seconds with our unique tap-to-increase entry method. ✅ Select your personalised factors - Keep a record of your daily activities in addition to your health factors, such as sleep, diet, exercise and medication. Even sync with Apple Health or Google Fit to import data such as steps and heart rate. ✅ Gain unique insights in several ways - 1. Use the search and filter function on your timeline. 2. Play around on the interactive calendar and comparison graph. 3. Channel your inner quantified-self nerd with our advanced insights pages. 🔐 Most importantly, all health data is encrypted on our servers and thus only viewable by the user. We do not ask for any additional personal information besides email address to provide further security. Our users are in full control of their account and data and can download or delete it at any time. Recent events have made it all the more important to stay on top of both your physical and mental health, which is why we’ve been working so hard to bring the hard launch date forward. Questions or feedback very much welcomed. Cheers! PS. If you download the app within the next week, you will find a 70% discount waiting for you once we release premium.
UpvoteShare