Bear CMS is a Content Management System that seamlessly integrates with your website!
✔ You own your data. It's stored on your servers.
✔ You host the website. More freedom and customizations.
✔ No installation, updates and support. The CMS is in the cloud.
Ivo PetkovMaker@ivopetkovcom
Hi, I'd like to show you the brand new Bear CMS. It took a couple of years of developing, testing with real users and improvements and now I'm really happy with the product we've created. Why use Bear CMS? Bear CMS takes a new approach to website development. The CMS is a cloud service (that we manage) that seamlessly integrates with your self-hosted website. This lowers the hosting requirements and greatly improves security. You still own and host your data. It's easy to use and developer friendly. You and your clients can visually manage the website on the phone and on the desk. Interested in a demo? We can take you to a personal demo website in just 3 clicks (literally). Visit https://demo.bearcms.com/ A special gift for you! We'd love to hear your thoughts on the project. Please contact us at support@bearcms.com and we'll send you a coupon code for 3 months for Bear CMS Pro (our premium edition). This offer is valid until May 2, 2019.
