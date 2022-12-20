Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Beams

Beams

Getting real feedback just got easy

Free Options
Beams offers a simpler and more powerful solution to collect customer feedback. Customers simply respond to questions with voice recordings in less than 90 sec. Beams aggregates millions of voice responses and turns them into unique insights.
Launched in Productivity, Analytics, Marketing by
Beams
About this launch
BeamsGetting real feedback just got easy.
0
reviews
22
followers
Beams by
Beams
was hunted by
Alan Sternberg
in Productivity, Analytics, Marketing. Made by
Alan Sternberg
,
Matej Balantič
,
Lenart Puselja
,
Dennis Schmidt
,
Matej Kustec
,
Ryan Atkins
and
Philippe Hadey
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Beams
is not rated yet. This is Beams's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#59