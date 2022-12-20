Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Beams
Beams
Getting real feedback just got easy
Visit
Upvote 22
50% off annual plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Beams offers a simpler and more powerful solution to collect customer feedback. Customers simply respond to questions with voice recordings in less than 90 sec. Beams aggregates millions of voice responses and turns them into unique insights.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Marketing
by
Beams
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
Beams
Getting real feedback just got easy.
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Beams by
Beams
was hunted by
Alan Sternberg
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Marketing
. Made by
Alan Sternberg
,
Matej Balantič
,
Lenart Puselja
,
Dennis Schmidt
,
Matej Kustec
,
Ryan Atkins
and
Philippe Hadey
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Beams
is not rated yet. This is Beams's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
8
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#59
Report