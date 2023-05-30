Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Beam
Beam
One-click ChatGPT for macOS
Visit
Upvote 30
$19.99
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Use a hotkey to open a floating ChatGPT panel anytime you need it, anywhere on your Mac. Designed for productivity. All features are available in "one-click." ✨
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Apple
by
Beam
BugBashes.com
Ad
Get giftcards and swag for reporting bugs in new apps
About this launch
Beam
Ehnanced ChatGPT for macOS.
1
review
54
followers
Follow for updates
Beam by
Beam
was hunted by
Andrej Jurkin
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Apple
. Made by
Andrej Jurkin
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
Beam
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Beam's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report