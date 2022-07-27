Products
Home
→
Product
→
Beae
Ranked #17 for today
Beae
The flexible landing page builder app for Shopify
Beae is a Shopify page builder app that lets you effortlessly create the layouts you want like: landing page, homepage, product page, collection pages and custom page. Our main goal is to create mobile-optimized and high-converting pages.
Launched in
Web App
,
Design Tools
,
Tech
by
Beae - Page Builder
About this launch
Beae - Page Builder
The #1 flexible landing page builder app for Shopify
Beae by
Beae - Page Builder
was hunted by
Anthony Tran
in
Web App
,
Design Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Anthony Tran
and
Nguyen Steve
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Beae - Page Builder
is not rated yet. This is Beae - Page Builder's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
12
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#90
