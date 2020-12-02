discussion
Oliver Laslett
MakerEngineer and Co-Founder @ Hubble
👋 Hey Product Hunt! We're really excited to share Beacon. Beacon lets you share the results of SQL queries with your team right in slack. This makes it really easy to get all the latest product/company analytics and KPIs into your conversations. As a fully remote team, most of our decisions happen in slack. And when we make decisions we want relevant and up to date data. We built Beacon version 1.0 for ourselves so we could get our BigQuery results in slack without switching to another tool. But we had so much fun with it we decided that somebody else might just love it too. We've made a lot of changes since: Beacon now supports a bunch of common data warehouses and databases. You can save queries for the whole team so non-SQLers can get the latest data too. And you can control data access per user. Beacon is just the simplest way to ask your data questions and get the answers right away back in your conversation. Give it a try and 1-click install into your slack workspace at https://gethubble.io/beacon
