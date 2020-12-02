  1. Home
Beacon

Run SQL commands in Slack, then share them with your team.

Beacon makes the output from any SQL query super accessible to everyone in your team by posting the results right in Slack. And, collaborating in SQL becomes a breeze because you can save your favourite queries and share them with your team.
Run SQL in SlackIn my first week at Hubble, a teammate shared a SQL query he'd run in Slack. Since I'd just joined, I hadn't set myself up with our company's database yet (and had spent a bit too much time getting my dev environment lookin' right 💁‍♀️).
Oliver Laslett
Maker
Engineer and Co-Founder @ Hubble
👋 Hey Product Hunt! We're really excited to share Beacon. Beacon lets you share the results of SQL queries with your team right in slack. This makes it really easy to get all the latest product/company analytics and KPIs into your conversations. As a fully remote team, most of our decisions happen in slack. And when we make decisions we want relevant and up to date data. We built Beacon version 1.0 for ourselves so we could get our BigQuery results in slack without switching to another tool. But we had so much fun with it we decided that somebody else might just love it too. We've made a lot of changes since: Beacon now supports a bunch of common data warehouses and databases. You can save queries for the whole team so non-SQLers can get the latest data too. And you can control data access per user. Beacon is just the simplest way to ask your data questions and get the answers right away back in your conversation. Give it a try and 1-click install into your slack workspace at https://gethubble.io/beacon
Alex Bouaziz
Deel, MIT, Technion
Congrats!!
