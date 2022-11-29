Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Beacon
See Beacon’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Beacon
Beacon

Beacon

The most secure way to find family and friends.

Free
Beacon is the most secure way to find family and friends on a map. No ads. No data selling. No tracking. All location data is end-to-end encrypted to ensure privacy. Designed for family safety and location sharing with friends.
Launched in Android, Privacy, Maps +1 by
Beacon
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Beacon
BeaconNavigation sharing made simple and easy
2reviews
5
followers
Beacon by
Beacon
was hunted by
Juan
in Android, Privacy, Maps. Made by
Juan
. Featured on November 29th, 2022.
Beacon
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on November 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#54