Beacon
Beacon
The most secure way to find family and friends.
Visit
Free
Beacon is the most secure way to find family and friends on a map. No ads. No data selling. No tracking. All location data is end-to-end encrypted to ensure privacy. Designed for family safety and location sharing with friends.
Launched in
Android
,
Privacy
,
Maps
+1 by
Beacon
About this launch
Beacon
Navigation sharing made simple and easy
2
reviews
5
followers
Beacon by
Beacon
was hunted by
Juan
in
Android
,
Privacy
,
Maps
. Made by
Juan
. Featured on November 29th, 2022.
Beacon
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on November 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#54
