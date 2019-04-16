Beach Jobs is a clutter-free and user friendly job board that makes it easy to find the best places to work at the beach worldwide. Since most jobs are seasonally, you can easily filter on country
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Pim 🏝Maker@pimz · Co-Founder Beach Jobs
Ola Product Hunt! I’d like to share something with you that I’ve been working on together with Filip for the past 6 months: Beach Jobs.There are still a ton of features that I’d like to add, but in the famous words of Mr Levels: Keep shipping, so here we go: 🤔 Challenge There are a lot of people that like to combine long-term traveling with working wherever they are, this is nothing new. However working at the beach is something a lot of people like, bit can be difficult to find such jobs. This is mainly because the jobs are fairly scattered around (FB groups, forum and generic job boards) and it can be unclear what the requirements for those jobs are. It’s pretty common to receive free accommodation + salary in exchange for work, but this information is rarely shared in job posts. Time to change that! 🚀 Solution That’s why we build Beach Jobs: a clutter-free and user friendly job board that makes it easy to find the best places to work at the beach worldwide. Since most jobs are seasonally, you can easily filter on country and months to find the vacancies that are relevant for your location and time of year. Also other important information such as spoken language, required certificates, experience and job amenities are displayed in the job posts. 💰 Business model We ask €15 per job posts. We’re not sure about the price yet, but because most jobs are seasonally and not Full-time jobs, we can’t ask much more. We use the income to cover our Server / Sendgrid expenses and to keep developing the platform. 📈 14 Days since launch Since today (April 16th) we’re online for 14 days and we are super happy with the results and positive feedback that we receive: - 400+ unique users per day - 114 User added jobs (€15 per job post) - The ‘Apply now’ button was pressed 288 times - Users from 81 unique countries 💬 Feedback, yes please! We still have a ton of features we want to add in the following months, but we wanted to launch now to gather more user feedback and see how people respond to this concept. So far: Super positive. If you have any feedback, please let us know! 🙏 Pim & FilipLife’s a beach.
Upvote Share·