discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mason Dahl
Maker
🎈
When it comes to starting a business or joining someone else's, arguably one of the most important aspects is your team. Over a quarter of all startups fail due to team related issues. You want the right people, with the right skillsets, that are just as committed as you. We understand this and it's why we built Be Founders. Our platform is not perfect as there are still a few bugs we are working through, but please leave any feedback you have. We are extremely passionate about bringing entrepreneurs together and want to create the best experience possible. Thank you! - Mason
Share
@mason_dahl1 Just in time!.. Nice work Mason