Be Financially Prepared, Not Surprised

David Bištiak
Maker
👋 Hi there! I’m David from Moneto. I would like to share with you a practical step-by-step guide we have written during these difficult times for business owners. Do you know how COVID-19 affects your business today and in the future? We understand it’s really difficult now. You are exhausted and stressed because you don’t know how long your business will last under these conditions when the government shuts down businesses, people are staying at home, orders and projects were canceled, payments are delayed, savings are low and future is unpredictable. Learn how you can lower your business financial risk and make informed financial decisions. Do it yourself. You don’t need to be a financial guru. You don’t have to use complicated spreadsheets either. After all, no-one knows your business as you do, and no one can be as highly motivated. Show your teammates that you have a business in your hands and an action plan based on reality. Your teammates will feel you’re strong and they’ll love to join you to survive this difficult time. Get a practical step-by-step process. That! Just! Work! If you have any queries, or anything not clear, just email me. I am here to help. Have a lovely day, – David & the Moneto Team 👏
