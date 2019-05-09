Be Conteur is a storytelling platform where users can share stories, articles and their creative works like poems etc. They can follow other users also and they can write paragraphs in other stories also.
There was always a need of a storytelling platform...
Be Conteur - Unleash Your Creativity
Yuvraj Singh
What does it do? Be Conteur is a storytelling platform where users can share stories, articles and their creative works like poems etc. They can follow other users also and they can write paragraphs in other stories also. There was always a need of a storytelling platform because there are a lot of websites out there which cover only stories of success and all but there is a need of a platform where people can share everything including the mistakes they made in their life, so that readers don't repeat that mistake. Why do we need it? Simply because this app is awesome. Yes I would say that first install it and you’ll fall in love with this app. People can unleash their inner Storyteller and anyone can share their life story. There isn’t any word limit and all. Who is it for? This app is for everyone because everyone is a storyteller and conteur means storyteller. This app can also be used as a blogging platform.. What makes it stand out from the crowd? I don’t know if there are any apps which let people to share their stories. My app has a very handsome looking UI and it features a WYSIWYG editor for writing stories and articles. What’s next? I have a lot of plans for this app. The first thing I would do is I will add a recommendation system for the explore page of the app using machine learning.
