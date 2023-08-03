Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Bau: AI Interior Designer
Bau: AI Interior Designer
Design & shop for your home
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Upload a photo, select new style, and watch AI transform your space. Shop recommended home products to recreate the look.
Launched in
Design Tools
Interior design
by
Bau: AI Interior Designer
CommandBar for startups
Ad
Out-of-the-box embedded AI for your product
About this launch
Bau: AI Interior Designer
Design & Shop for your home with Bau Interior AI
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Bau: AI Interior Designer by
Bau: AI Interior Designer
was hunted by
Roman Zubenko
in
Design Tools
,
Interior design
. Made by
Roman Zubenko
. Featured on August 4th, 2023.
Bau: AI Interior Designer
is not rated yet. This is Bau: AI Interior Designer's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report