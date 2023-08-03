Products
Bau: AI Interior Designer

Design & shop for your home

Free Options
Upload a photo, select new style, and watch AI transform your space. Shop recommended home products to recreate the look.
Launched in
Design Tools
Interior design
 by
About this launch
Bau: AI Interior DesignerDesign & Shop for your home with Bau Interior AI
0
reviews
8
followers
Bau: AI Interior Designer by
was hunted by
Roman Zubenko
in Design Tools, Interior design. Made by
Roman Zubenko
. Featured on August 4th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Bau: AI Interior Designer's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-