  1. Home
  2.  → Batua

Batua

A tag based expense tracker app

Almost every other expense tracker app have limitation when you want to tag your expense using categories. Most of the times these provided categories doesn't relate to your use-case.
This app lets you add custom categories in form of tags and payment modes.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Raveena
Raveena
Love the name! 😉
Upvote (1)Share
CK Zero
CK Zero
Maker
@raveena_kaur Thanks :) I had second thoughts at some point, but I kept the name which I decided initially.
UpvoteShare
Uladzislau Kalomenski
Uladzislau Kalomenski
Does this app has an analytics mode? When it for example shows you what cost you can limit?
UpvoteShare
CK Zero
CK Zero
Maker
@uladzislau_kalomenski For now, it only has a budget setter, where you can set monthly budget amount. App shows a progressbar of how much you have spent compared to your budget amount. It also shows when your expenses amount exceeds over your monthly budget amount, and how much it exceeded.
UpvoteShare
Amardeep Singh
Amardeep Singh
Do you need to manually add expenses or it can connect to the bank/email/message/notifications etc to automatically add expenses?
UpvoteShare
CK Zero
CK Zero
Maker
@singhamardeep Yes, You need to manually record all your expenses. Currently, it doesn't scrape data from anywhere to add expense automatically.
UpvoteShare