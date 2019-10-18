Batteries Widget for Mac
Track all of your batteries from your Mac
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rony Fadel
Maker
Hey y'all, maker here. I am sick of having my iPhone die on me after leaving my house or the office. I want to be notified if it's running low on battery while I work on my Mac. At the same time, I want this too for my AirPods, iPad, and other bluetooth devices. That's why I made "Batteries for Mac". I hope you find it useful too!
UpvoteShare