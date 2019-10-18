Log InSign up
Batteries Widget for Mac

Track all of your batteries from your Mac

Batteries for Mac allows you to track all of your devices' batteries from the "Batteries" widget in the Today View (Notification Center).
When any of your devices are running low on battery, you'll be notified to remember to recharge it.
Rony Fadel
Hey y'all, maker here. I am sick of having my iPhone die on me after leaving my house or the office. I want to be notified if it's running low on battery while I work on my Mac. At the same time, I want this too for my AirPods, iPad, and other bluetooth devices. That's why I made "Batteries for Mac". I hope you find it useful too!
