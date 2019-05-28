Batch Watermark allows you to quickly & easily watermark batches of photos. It's free, works inside any modern web browser, and doesn't require any account. Photos are processed on your device and not uploaded to any servers.
James FosterMaker@jamessfoster · Founder
Batch Watermark is a spin-off from Bulk Resize Photos (BulkResizePhotos.com), which previously had a very basic watermarking feature. It became apparent that the watermarking in Bulk Resize Photos wasn't meeting the needs of most users who were interested in watermarking their photos. I surveyed users about why they wanted to watermark their photos, as well as what functionality they were looking for. Batch Watermark is the initial result from that. It's still early days, but I'm looking forward to improving it based on feedback from users, including the Product Hunt community.
