☛ Automated identity verification such as biometric facial recognition, motion capture and identity document verification & fake detection
☛ Application fraud detection including on-going name screening, risk scoring for false-positive, AML World-Check
Around the web
How a good KYC process can increase your conversion rateYou want to prevent fraud but are afraid that KYC can affect your conversion? Thinking that the anti-money laundering regulations will suffocate your business? Implementing a eKYC procedure into your service will definitely affect your business, but what if we told you that it can and sure will be done in a beneficial way that reduces the time spent for manual verification thus engaging your customers with a higher conversion rate?
Medium
Bitfury and BASIS ID Integrate Crystal Into Identity ServicesAMSTERDAM, April 26, 2018 - The Bitfury Group and BASIS ID today announced an agreement to integrate Bitfury's Crystal blockchain analytics service into the BASIS ID tool, a leading customer identity verification service in Asia and Europe.
Medium
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Anton OssipovskiMaker@1tonn · CMO @BASIS ID
So the main verification process issue is - clients errors in the data presentation. What do you say if I tell you that BASIS ID allows to onboard more users through its verification and user management process? Try us! We will do a demo for you with our great pleasure.
Upvote Share·