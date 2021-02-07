discussion
Nicholas Oatridge
I came across a paper and pencil game called the black line game and discovered various innovative board games that had developed out of it. However I came up with a unique game play, that can only work on a computer and adds a strong adversarial twist. In the launch version you take on an AI-driven opponent, but it can also be a two player game. Currently web-based, I hope to have a version where you can play people over the internet and versions for iOS and Android. The graphics are simple but if it works out, I would plan to give it a more 3D look and feel.
