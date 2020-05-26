Discussion
With a truly unprecedented scenario disrupting every single industry, there are countless brand new, open spaces for ideas and companies. Basil is a perfect example of a market need that is just beginning to arise and has not been filled yet. As restaurants begin slowly reopening for outdoor seating, Basil is coming at the perfect time to immediately help make dining safer. I'm positive that they will help restaurants focus on what they do best, standardize the ordering process, and potentially even impact the industry after everything goes somewhat back to normal. I can't wait to see how they progress.
Hey everyone and thank you @finernoah for hunting us! Being avid restaurant-goers, we found ourselves worrying about returning to restaurants and having to interact with servers, touching the menus all the other guests have touched, and being stuck in a public setting for a long time. We also know how restaurants have to operate at 25-50% capacity to comply with new regulations. We developed basil to serve as a platform for restaurants to both increase the safety and profitability, while enhancing and transforming the customer experience. We see basil as a way to revolutionize the future of in-person dining. Get the classic restaurant experience you know and love with basil, but at your own pace. Simply scan the QR code at every table to access the restaurant’s online menu, add items to your order, and send your order to the kitchen when you’re ready. Then, you can reorder until you’re ready to get the bill at the end. On the customer side, we're able to avoid time waiting to order or for refills, while having a safer experience. For the restaurants, they experience increased table turnover rates (there's less wait time!), spiked average revenue per order attributed to add-on purchases, and the long term potential of leveraging new customer insights. With basil, restaurants can adapt to a new regulatory landscape, and customers have the power to truly define their own dining experience… if you want to order that third plate of chicken tenders, you can do so straight from your phone without having to waste a second flagging down your server! To celebrate our product hunt launch, we’ve started a pre-launch waitlist on our website (shoutout viral loops) and are giving the 10 people who refer the most friends to also sign up for the waitlist 10% off at basil restaurants for life! We hope you enjoy basil as much as we do. If you have any questions or feedback, drop a comment below and we’ll get back to you shortly. Thank you!
