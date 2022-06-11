Products
Home
→
Product
→
Basicons 2.0
Ranked #1 for today
Basicons 2.0
Basic icons for product design & development
Visit
Upvote 25
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Basicons is a growing collection of 24 x 24 pixel-perfect icons, handpicked for basic product design and development needs.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
Basicons
About this launch
Basicons 2.0 by
Basicons
was hunted by
Precious M.
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Precious M.
and
Solomon Omojola
. Featured on June 12th, 2022.
Basicons
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on August 7th, 2020.
Upvotes
25
Comments
2
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#21
Report