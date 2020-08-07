Discussion
Mihir X
Nice collection there. I faced similar problem where you can't find the exact icon for the word, and then you end up creating one icon and the list grows on and on....
Live the icons. Love the website. Great work guys 🙏🏾🦾 Can’t wait to try them out.
Maker
@felixoginni Thanks, G. I will appreciate any feedback. 🙏🏻
Maker
I decided to create Basicons after getting frustrated with having to design more icons even when I use beautiful resources like Feather Icons. The problem is that you don't find all the icons you need in a collection (especially free resources), leaving you with the only option of designing icons to match a collection you want to use. The goal of Basicons is to have a collection of all the icons designers and developers may need, and highly customizable. I will be adding new icons every week, and optimizing them. Next phase on the roadmap, is to enable embedding in web apps, and also design filled versions of the icons. The vision is that Basicons becomes the hub for icons for all product teams.
