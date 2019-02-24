Log InSign up
Bashupload

Upload files from command line to share between servers

A tool to quickly upload files from command line and download it on other server/desktop/mobile. An alternative for SCP and FTP. Using gpg encryption makes it secure. Files stay for 7 days and are limited to 25G.

Sometimes it's just takes too long to quickly transfer a file from server to server or other computer. We've created the tool inside our team, decided to share it with the public.
