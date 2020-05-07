Discussion
krister viirsaar
Maker
Hi there! First ever launch on PH. I built bashboard (with the help of my team) because with the hundred dashboard services and thousands of integrations out there - still I couldn't map a basic user funnel from Mailgun to Unbounce to my app. Why? Apparently Mailgun and Unbounce aren't popular enough to have proper integrations. So looking into it turns out many businesses have multiple dashboards around the web that they have to visit every day. So instead of integrationg ten times more than other dashboards, how about having no integrations at all? The core of Bashboard relies on only HTTP requests. This means that you can connect it to Webhooks or make POST request from anywhere. Soon I'll integrate Zapier also, because the infrastructure already supports it and not everyone knows what a POST request is. Since the possibilities are limitless I'm really hoping users will find diverse uses for this product.
Great work! The UI/UX can be improved significantly.
Maker
@vaibhav_maheshwari thanks. heh, I agree. If you've got suggestions I'm all ears. Otherwise I do plan on working with an actual designer. This time I wanted to do it myself just to understand the product better.
