Home
BaseTemplates 2.0
Ranked #1 for today
BaseTemplates 2.0
Everything you need to raise money for your startup
Raising capital is hard, but we decided to change that. With our templates, resources, and tools you save time and money and learn how to fundraise.
Launched in
Venture Capital
,
Startup Lessons
,
Fundraising
About this launch
BaseTemplates 2.0was hunted by
Michael Novotny
in
Venture Capital
,
Startup Lessons
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Maximilian Fleitmann
,
Sina Sadegh
and
Julian Droste
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
Upvotes
29
Comments
12
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#18
