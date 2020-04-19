Discussion
Hey there, I built a tool named Bases. It allows airtable users to sync part of their bases to clients. The reason i build it is because I usually see users asking "how to share view with edit access" or "how can i share some part of my airtable base". Well, long story short, i had the same need for my business so i built a tool internally to solve that: I sync part of my base to clients and partners, let them edit some fields and sync the data back to the master base. I think it's a cool tool and many users would like it, so i want to share it https://trybases.com P.S. It's still in beta, so if you would like to try it out, signup or write me a message on the chat. Thanks for your time. Yoann
