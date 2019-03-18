Basement allows users to only add up to 20 friends on the network.
On Basement, there are no filters or influencers. The hope is that users share with the people they actually want to share with.
- Pros:
Looks beautiful and a nice alternative to Facebook/Instagram for close friend groupsCons:
No Android app
I am not sure what friend groups are 100% iOS, not very useful until there is an Android app
FerminrpHunter@ferminrp
Just found about basement on techcrunch >> https://techcrunch.com/2019/03/1...
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Giving me Path vibes cc @davemorin @dtrinh
