Basement

Basement is a social app for your close friends.

Basement allows users to only add up to 20 friends on the network.
On Basement, there are no filters or influencers. The hope is that users share with the people they actually want to share with.
YC-backed Basement is a social network for close friends only
Matthew Hall
 
  Matthew Hall
    Matthew Hall
    Pros: 

    Looks beautiful and a nice alternative to Facebook/Instagram for close friend groups

    Cons: 

    No Android app

    I am not sure what friend groups are 100% iOS, not very useful until there is an Android app

    Matthew Hall has never used this product.
Ferminrp
Just found about basement on techcrunch >> https://techcrunch.com/2019/03/1...
Ryan Hoover
Giving me Path vibes cc @davemorin @dtrinh
