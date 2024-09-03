  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Basejump AI
    Basejump AI

    Basejump AI

    Chat with your database and access metrics

    Free Options
    Traditionally, access to data has been slow and cumbersome. Basejump is a new way to access your data at the speed of a conversation.
    Launched in
    Analytics
    Artificial Intelligence
    Data & Analytics
     by
    Basejump AI
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    DigitalOcean
    Azure OpenAI Service
    LlamaIndex
    About this launch
    Basejump AI
    Basejump AITake the leap into your database
    0
    reviews
    14
    followers
    Basejump AI by
    Basejump AI
    was hunted by
    Andreas Martinson
    in Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics. Made by
    Andreas Martinson
    and
    Joel Funk
    . Featured on September 4th, 2024.
    Basejump AI
    is not rated yet. This is Basejump AI's first launch.
    Upvotes
    15
    Vote chart
    Comments
    3
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -