Basejump AI
Basejump AI
Chat with your database and access metrics
Traditionally, access to data has been slow and cumbersome. Basejump is a new way to access your data at the speed of a conversation.
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Basejump AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Basejump AI
Take the leap into your database
Basejump AI by
Basejump AI
Andreas Martinson
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Andreas Martinson
Joel Funk
. Featured on September 4th, 2024.
