Basecamp Personal

Manage all your small projects for free

Basecamp Personal - a completely free version of Basecamp designed with freelancers, students, families, and personal projects in mind. Use it for hobbies, weddings, small events, side projects, volunteer gigs, etc.
Launch: Basecamp Gets PersonalSince the beginning, Basecamp has been marketed as a project management and collaboration tool for small businesses (or small teams inside larger businesses). However, over the years we've also heard from thousands of people who use Basecamp outside of work. They've gone off-label and turned to Basecamp to help them manage all sorts of personal projects, too.
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Never gotten to use Basecamp before but am now 🙏 This is going to help a lot of makers I feel :)
Graeme
looks like a god send, previously we have been in a mess collaborating in Slack 😅
Rodrigo Prior
You guys being amazing as always @jasonfried ! Can't wait to see what it can do for individuals. Do you have any plans for a new version of Basecamp for teams? Keep rocking!
Sam Goudie
We've just started using Basecamp personal to connect the different companies at our business hub. Having a free tier means we could get started quickly on a platform that can grow with us. We're now able to plan our cross-company Christmas meal! 🎄🙌
Kola Adebayo
I've always loved Basecamp and it's amazing that there's now a personal version of the product....can't wait to give it a spin
