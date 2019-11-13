Basecamp Personal
Manage all your small projects for free
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Never gotten to use Basecamp before but am now 🙏 This is going to help a lot of makers I feel :)
Upvote (6)Share
You guys being amazing as always @jasonfried ! Can't wait to see what it can do for individuals. Do you have any plans for a new version of Basecamp for teams? Keep rocking!
We've just started using Basecamp personal to connect the different companies at our business hub. Having a free tier means we could get started quickly on a platform that can grow with us. We're now able to plan our cross-company Christmas meal! 🎄🙌