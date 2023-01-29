Products
Base Inspector
Base Inspector
Chrome extension for your Airtable Development
A simple chrome extension that allows you to see what automations are connected to an Airtable base. Easily add a task for that unique automation Airtable base combination to a project management base.
Launched in
Task Management
,
No-Code
by
Base Inspector
About this launch
Base Inspector
Chrome extension for your Airtable Development
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Base Inspector by
Base Inspector
was hunted by
Andrew Dodds
in
Task Management
,
No-Code
. Made by
Andrew Dodds
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
Base Inspector
is not rated yet. This is Base Inspector's first launch.
