Hi Hunters! 👋 I’m Lola, the founder of Base. I started working on Base after going through my own exhaustive journey of trying to figure out how to beat my low energy and midday brain fog. First, I changed to a Keto diet after I’d read how effective it was for my symptoms. When I didn’t see any improvements I decided to go to the doctor for help. After endless questionnaires, 2 visits to the doctor’s office in the middle of the workday, and one to the lab– 1.5 months later, I got my results back. I had hormonal imbalances on top of cholesterol problems due to my diet. This experience, along with my short stint at Med school (opting to leave to pursue engineering), and a background working at Amazon, Facebook/Instagram, and a med tech startup, was the catalyst for me starting Base. At the core of Base, we’re a team of engineers, data analysts, product developers, and brand marketers who care about changing the way we learn about our bodies. We want you to have access to your body's data so you can start understanding how to eat, sleep, and pick the routines that make you feel great. Meet Base. 🚀 At-home lab testing that’s empowering you to track and improve everyday issues like fatigue, stomach sensitivities, sleep quality, weight gain, brain fog, libido, and more with insights into your body through key indicators: blood and saliva. 💸Affordable testing and results→ tests are sent to your home, results go directly to your phone in days. 👩🔬Get answers to your symptom’s root causes→ our team of scientists & data analysts to provide valuable insights into your results. 📊 Data-driven in-app improvements→ personalized recommendations, sourced from thousands of clinical studies, for your diet, lifestyle habits, and supplement regimen. 📱Your full support system→ customized testing plans that evolve with your needs over time. I would like to offer the Product Hunt community 20% off your first month. You can use the code PH20 at checkout or click this link: https://get-base.com/?rc=PH20 I’d love to hear your feedback! I’m here to answer any of your questions, ask me about: -How the recommendations work -Do you have a web app/android app -Our science and doctor teams -How accurate it is the finger-prick or saliva collection Thank you Product Hunt community~ 🙏
Looks neat! I assume it's not available overseas, but I'd hope to see more of it. It does cater to timing issues people have in measuring health indicators regularly. Congrats on the launch
@bogdan_ionita Thanks! We hope expand outside of the U.S. by 2022 maybe earlier :)
