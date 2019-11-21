Base Raises $2.6M in Seed Funding | FinSMEs Base , a Greenville, SC-based SaaS platform built for executive assistants, closed a $2.6M seed funding round. The round was led by Matchstick Ventures with participation from Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, High Alpha Capital, and Slack Fund. The company intends to use the funds to grow its platform and add hires in sales, services, and engineering.