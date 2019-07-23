Discussion
Daniel Bollien
Hello Product Hunt! Here’s Daniel, product guy & partner of Basaas from Berlin. I’m excited that we finally made some major steps with Basaas and are launching our product here today. 😴 TL;DR: Combine with Basaas all your web apps into one smart workplace for you and your team. At Basaas we started off with a business app store, which is now an integral part of our digital workplace. An advantage of a company app store is to define a whitelist portfolio for your company allowing users to easily find and use solutions in a compliant manner. Our next logical step was the workplace allowing companies to manage user groups and apps, but also gives every user the freedom for individualization. The first version of our workplace was a simple web-based launch pad. But we wanted to go further and make the workplace your central hub of productivity where you would find app notifications, all your TODOs, search across all your applications, etc. This requires a deeper integration with SaaS solutions which we address in two ways – through widgets and our Electron app. Some of you have probably seen or even used Electron apps which aim to help with productivity. We liked the idea, but we missed fundamental team features such as the ability to create and share apps with colleagues or to interact with your team. The Electron apps we tried out focused mostly on social media or messaging services. We use many different business apps (e.g. Office365, GSuite, Atlassian, etc.) every day, so we needed a solution for business apps as well. That’s why we started developing the Basaas app and made use of our existing Web APIs. There are many other cool features we are currently working on. Just to name a few: ✅ Creating tasks from any app (e.g. an email, a message in Slack) 🔐 Password manager for individuals and organization 🎯 Fully customizable company app store with your own app integration We would be very happy to receive some feedback from the Product Hunt community and to develop our product further with your valuable input. Just a side note: our servers and databases are currently all located in Germany. This may cause higher latency for users outside of the EU. We are planning to scale out the infrastructure globally in the near future. Feel free to reach out to us and we’ll be happy to get back to you! 🎉
