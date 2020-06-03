Barter Growth by Council.Club

Discussion
Tony Craig
Excellent idea, would love to see this pick up!
@tony_craig thanks Tony, I appreciate it :)
Hey PH, 👋 When starting my last startup, I realized that I needed to get more tasks done but didn't have a lot of cash. It sucked not having a cash reserve. Since it was bootstrapped, I had to be creative to grow my business without capital. I was sitting on excess inventory and I had skills in design, strategy and more that I could use. So I thought, what if I can trade with another freelancer or startup to help my with my marketing? 🤯 That's when I realized it can be easy to barter with other startups. 🤯 But I soon realized there are many other places to barter, but they take a cut out of the transactions or charge a membership fee just to barter. I wanted to create a free, open, and fair place for anyone to barter. One that's based on honest exchange and that's when Barter Growth was born. From SEO services to graphic design, to access to SaaS platforms, you can barter anything (as long as you're keeping it appropriate). If you don't need anything and simply want to help others, there's a way to do that. It's free since it's all open, and if you successfully bartered with others, you can get perks in startup credits like Airtable, Weblow, Notion and others. Thanks for reading thus far 😊 Hope you check it out and let me know your experience of bartering, have you bartered/traded before?
I have bartered/traded before
I have NOT bartered/traded before
I have NOT bartered/traded before but would like to
Hi @itsnajeeb For US customers, do you provide the IRS Form 1099-B for every party who transacts? It's a requirement for a "barter exchange." (I played around with something like this in a different niche but couldn't figure out how to get around this issue.) From IRS website: A barter exchange is an organization whose members contract with each other (or with the barter exchange) to exchange property or services. The term doesn't include arrangements that provide solely for the informal exchange of similar services on a noncommercial basis (for example, a babysitting cooperative run by neighborhood parents). Usually there's no exchange of cash. An example of bartering is a plumber exchanging plumbing services for the dental services of a dentist. The Internet has provided a medium for new growth in the bartering industry. This growth prompts the following reminder: Barter exchanges are required to file Form 1099-B, Proceeds From Broker and Barter Exchange Transactions (PDF) for all transactions unless an exception applies."
@thekarllarson Hey Karl, thanks for this. To be honest, I'm not based in US so wasn't aware of this. At the same time, we're not facilitating the interactions as people are interacting with themselves individually and we take no proceeds from them. Hope that makes sense.
@itsnajeeb Yep, makes sense. Non-US company won't have to deal with this (US company would even if not taking a piece of the transaction). Nice!
