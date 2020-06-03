Discussion
Najeeb Khan
Maker
Hey PH, 👋 When starting my last startup, I realized that I needed to get more tasks done but didn't have a lot of cash. It sucked not having a cash reserve. Since it was bootstrapped, I had to be creative to grow my business without capital. I was sitting on excess inventory and I had skills in design, strategy and more that I could use. So I thought, what if I can trade with another freelancer or startup to help my with my marketing? 🤯 That's when I realized it can be easy to barter with other startups. 🤯 But I soon realized there are many other places to barter, but they take a cut out of the transactions or charge a membership fee just to barter. I wanted to create a free, open, and fair place for anyone to barter. One that's based on honest exchange and that's when Barter Growth was born. From SEO services to graphic design, to access to SaaS platforms, you can barter anything (as long as you're keeping it appropriate). If you don't need anything and simply want to help others, there's a way to do that. It's free since it's all open, and if you successfully bartered with others, you can get perks in startup credits like Airtable, Weblow, Notion and others. Thanks for reading thus far 😊 Hope you check it out and let me know your experience of bartering, have you bartered/traded before?
