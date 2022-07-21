Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
BarTack
BarTack
Subscribe and enjoy a free drink
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
BarTack provides establishments such as bars, clubs, and wineries with a cost-effective marketing strategy to get customers to come to the establishment through an internal buy-back promotional platform.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Drinking
by
BarTack
Segment's State of Personalization 2022
Ad
Unlock greater ROI by investing in personalization
About this launch
BarTack
Subscribe. Enjoy a free drink.
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
BarTack by
BarTack
was hunted by
Aaron Maderia
in
Productivity
,
Drinking
. Made by
Aaron Maderia
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
BarTack
is not rated yet. This is BarTack's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#31
Weekly rank
#140
Report