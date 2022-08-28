Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bars
Bars
Customizable status bars for Figma and Adobe XD
Visit
Upvote 30
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This Status Bar Component offers optimal customizability and adjustability for the status of Wi-Fi, data, Bluetooth, and battery, to display the different potential states of your design pages on mobile devices. Available for Figma and Adobe XD.
Launched in
Prototyping
,
UX Design
,
Design resources
by
Bars
About this launch
Bars
Customizable status bars for Figma and Adobe XD
0
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Bars by
Bars
was hunted by
Ahmad Ragab
in
Prototyping
,
UX Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Ahmad Ragab
. Featured on August 28th, 2022.
Bars
is not rated yet. This is Bars's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
3
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#170
