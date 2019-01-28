Barephone is a minimal launcher for Android that lets you see only the apps that you choose.
Select just 5 apps to see on the home screen and choose a few additional apps in the app drawer. It lets you hide all the distracting apps and make it a little harder for you to open them.
It has a dark theme too!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Anhar PerinkadakkatMaker@anharx · Android Developer.
Hello Product Hunt 👋 I'm a 14 year old developer and this is the first Android app that I'm publishing on the Play Store. Do try it out! I look forward for your comments and suggestions 😊
