discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Viraj Khatavkar
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Firstly, HUGE thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us. 😊 Barebackups is an incredibly simple way to backup your MySQL databases. Here’s how it works: – Configure your database credentials – Select a schedule – Use our storage or backup to your own S3 bucket This helps you remove the hassles of database backups. One thing to not worry about in case of any emergencies for your app. I'd love to answer any of your questions!
UpvoteShare