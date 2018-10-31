We believe in startup transparency. Your numbers are your story. Share the story of your product. Your numbers help fellow makers to dream big, or quit soon.
Hossein ShamsMaker@hosshams · Full Stack Developer
Once I visit a landing page of a small startup, I'm always curious to know what's their numbers? Sometimes I look for answer to questions like: * How much money they make per month? * What is number of registered users? * What is their monthly unique visitors? * How many people downloaded their app? I try to guess those numbers based on their Alexa rank, number of followers on different social networks, number of app installs on Google play, visiting Crunchbase page, etc. Sometimes there's more precise numbers. Fortunately, number of entrepreneurs who started to share their numbers are increasing. You might saw few of them in a blog post, a page on website(/open), a tweet, a post on IndieHacker or Reddit, or even in Baremetrics. Those are great sources, but scattered numbers. So I thought about developing a website and share those numbers inside. Any number from any source that I see around the web. That's how BareProduct started. Do you have a website and you are open enough to share some private numbers? Go ahead and submit some of your interesting numbers. Also, You can generate few visitors regularly. -------------------------- Bare Product is product #2 of my challenge to launch 12 startups in 12 months.
