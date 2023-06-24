Products
Barcode.so
Barcode.so
Beautiful QR codes that make your audience eager to scan
Regular QRCodes are boring. Barcode.so allows you to create beautiful QRCodes that make your audience eager to scan them. It uses generative AI to create totally scannable QRCodes that look good and grab attention.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Barcode.so
Maverick
About this launch
Barcode.so
Beautiful AI QRCodes that make your audience would love
Barcode.so by
Barcode.so
was hunted by
Simdi Jinkins
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Simdi Jinkins
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
Barcode.so
is not rated yet. This is Barcode.so's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report