  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Barcode.so
Barcode.so

Barcode.so

Beautiful QR codes that make your audience eager to scan

Free
Embed
Regular QRCodes are boring. Barcode.so allows you to create beautiful QRCodes that make your audience eager to scan them. It uses generative AI to create totally scannable QRCodes that look good and grab attention.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Barcode.so
About this launch
Barcode.so
0
reviews
15
followers
Barcode.so by
was hunted by
Simdi Jinkins
in Design Tools, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Simdi Jinkins
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Barcode.so's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-