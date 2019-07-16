Discussion
Frizky
What's up makers and friends? 👋 I created a quick little web app called BARBERHEAD that shows the best barbershops in your city (and any other city) based on the popularity, rating and the number of reviews. Here's a link 👉 https://barberhead.com ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ WHY & WHAT ❓ We all know the feels of a low to mediocre skilled barber messing up your valuable hair. Getting a GOOD haircut from a SKILLED barber increases your confidence points by +500. Since I travel a lot, I change my barbers quite often. It does take a minute for me to research the best barbershops in the city that I'm currently in. I created this tool to easily filter the good from the bad so I can make a quick decision from the top barbers in a city. ⭐️ The web app automatically checks and shows the barbershops in the city that you're in and shows the nearby cities. ⭐️ Browse barbershops in cities near yours. ⭐️ Easily check out the website, phone number, Google profile, social media accounts and pictures of haircuts and the interior of the chosen barbershop. Let me know what you think and please let me know if the results for your city are correct! 🙏 ⚙️ TECH STACK: VUE, NODEJS, MONGODB 👀 PS. Know a good barber in your town? You are able to submit barbershops via the site!
Don't go to barbershops for obvious reasons but the site looks clean :)
