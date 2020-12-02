discussion
Aflorithmic
HunterPersonalised audio experiences using AI.
We are stoked to announce that our free app is finally here and live today! We are very, VERY excited to share the news with you, and celebrate all the months of effort to bring to you a screen-free app that is designed for your little bub and you. In this app, you will find: • A new interactive audio game to play with your child each day • An array of different real-world sounds and audio experiences to accompany each game • Personalisation layers that create a truly unique experience • Developmental information and suitability, tailored to your child’s path • Useful reminders to nudge you to play with your little one, specifically designed to work around your busy schedule • Structured play session, with memorable cues, introduction and goodbye rituals We can't wait to hear about all the playful moments with your little bubs! If you like our app, it would be a total honor to share with a friend and rate us
