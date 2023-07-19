Products
Banva

Subtitling product to generate, edit, and style subtitles.

Free Options
Embed
Browser based subtitling product which allows users to generate automated subtitles for 50+ languages, edit generated subtitles, and style subtitles.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Audio
 by
Banva
Banva
Banva by
Banva
was hunted by
Rahul Pawar
in Artificial Intelligence, Tech, Audio. Made by
Rahul Pawar
and
Ishan Gupta
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Banva
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Banva's first launch.
