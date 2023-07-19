Products
Home
→
Product
→
Banva
Banva
Subtitling product to generate, edit, and style subtitles.
Browser based subtitling product which allows users to generate automated subtitles for 50+ languages, edit generated subtitles, and style subtitles.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Audio
by
Banva
About this launch
Banva
Subtitling product to generate, edit, and style subtitles.
1
review
6
followers
Follow for updates
Banva by
Banva
was hunted by
Rahul Pawar
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Audio
. Made by
Rahul Pawar
and
Ishan Gupta
. Featured on July 19th, 2023.
Banva
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Banva's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
