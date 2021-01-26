  1. Home
  2.  → Bants!

Bants!

Location based group chat in the browser

Tech
Location based group chat in the browser. Chat with people in your neighborhood, city, state, country, or the world. No signup or download required. Start chatting in seconds.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Trevor Michael
Maker
diehard dreamer & creator
Hello PH! Thanks for taking a look. With most people in quarantine, I wanted an informal way to keep in touch with the people in my neighborhood: those I used to see at the coffee shops and restaurants. That's what lead me to build Bants. If you find chat to be a little quiet in your area, you can navigate to a more broad location like your {Country} or "🌎 International", where you are bound to run into some conversation. I'll be in-app and on PH answering questions. All feedback is welcome. Cheers!
Share