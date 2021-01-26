discussion
Trevor Michael
Makerdiehard dreamer & creator
Hello PH! Thanks for taking a look. With most people in quarantine, I wanted an informal way to keep in touch with the people in my neighborhood: those I used to see at the coffee shops and restaurants. That's what lead me to build Bants. If you find chat to be a little quiet in your area, you can navigate to a more broad location like your {Country} or "🌎 International", where you are bound to run into some conversation. I'll be in-app and on PH answering questions. All feedback is welcome. Cheers!
