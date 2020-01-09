Discussion
Richard Chu
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I moved to a new city recently and found it difficult to keep in touch with all of my friends and family back home. I wanted a way to recreate the sense of presence and camaraderie that I feel whenever I talk with them in person. Text messaging just wasn't cutting it for me, and video chatting was too inconvenient. I thought: what if I made video chatting asynchronous? Then I could feel more connected with my friends who live far away, without needing to always schedule a time to catch up with them. And they can easily stay up-to-date with the stuff that goes on in my daily life. I created Banter in order to solve this need. Let me know what you think! ✌
