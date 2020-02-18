Bannerify for Figma

Discussion
Adam Brock
Maker
Hey all! I'm Adam from Figmatic 👋 I built Bannerify to help solve "the banner problem" inside every digital agency, which is an infinite feedback loop that looks something like this: 1. Designer will mock-up a bunch of banner placements in a design tool. 2. Developer has to manually export all the images and code every banner. 3. Designer and developer sit together to try hand-coding some animations. 4. Designer and developer will both believe they're finished with the project. 5. Client or art director has design feedback... REPEAT FROM STEP 1. I've personally experienced this nightmare-ish feedback process on every banner campaign I've ever worked on, and this loop might happen 2 dozen times on a single project. Bannerify is the automation I always wanted for myself, and it solves a few of these problems by: • Allowing designers to craft their own CSS animations directly in Figma using a proper timeline and real-time previews, without writing any code. • Automatically exporting a zip file with all the image files, HTML, CSS and Javascript, so a developer doesn't even need to open their code editor. • Generating a beautifully responsive client-facing preview page to view all of the animated HTML banners at the same time. I built Bannerify based on my time working as both a designer and developer in digital agencies over the previous decade, so if you're in a similar position in your role, I really hope this Figma plugin will be a breath of fresh air and make banner campaigns much less painful!
