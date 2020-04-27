Bannerbear Zapier Integration
Generate graphics using Zapier automated workflows
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Jon Yongfook
Maker
Hello fellow makers and product people! About 2 months ago I launched an image generation API called Bannerbear. Last month I launched my first "nocode" integration for the API using Airtable and I was blown away by the response. I had completely underestimated the size and enthusiasm of the nocode community. I've spent the last month answering a lot of emails from nocode users and one of the most frequently requested features was integration to Zapier. This makes sense, since that would enable tons of different nocode use-cases! Today I'm excited to officially launch the Bannerbear + Zapier integration! Now you can add Bannerbear's image generation capabilities into your automated Zapier workflows. Since Zapier already integrates with 2000+ other apps, the possibilities here are really quite endless... here are some ideas: - grab a tweet, auto-generate an image, post to your buffer queue - generate different sizes of ecommerce banners every time you add a new product in Shopify - auto generate images from data in a Google Sheet I really can't wait to see how this integration gets used!
Upvote (8)Share
So every new Bannerbear integration needs its own PH launch or is the spam just me?
Upvote (8)Share
@camerondare this tool is solid enough to justify!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@camerondare It's a pretty major new feature, the ability to integrate into 2000+ other apps and new features are eligible for posting. That said, I did hesitate as I knew there may be some sentiment like yours. If you feel that I'm cluttering up your feed, please accept my apologies. But as a maker, I'm proud of what I'm building, I'm excited to share it with others and sometimes it's difficult to reconcile that with not being a nuisance to people :)
UpvoteShare
This is amazing! can't wait to try it out.
Upvote (3)Share
Holy moly, the possibilities are endless with this! Congrats Jon for launching!
Upvote (1)Share