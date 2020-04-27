  1. Home
  2.  → Bannerbear Zapier Integration

Bannerbear Zapier Integration

Generate graphics using Zapier automated workflows

#3 Product of the DayToday
Create fully automated Zapier workflows that generate product banners, social media images and more
How to Use Bannerbear with Zapier to Auto Generate Instagram StoriesThe Bannerbear + Zapier integration is in beta. You can use it starting today to create #nocode workflows with thousands of other apps! This is a tutorial for an example use case. Zapier is an amazing tool that acts as "glue" between 2000+ different apps.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews1.3/5
Jon Yongfook
Jon Yongfook
Maker
Hello fellow makers and product people! About 2 months ago I launched an image generation API called Bannerbear. Last month I launched my first "nocode" integration for the API using Airtable and I was blown away by the response. I had completely underestimated the size and enthusiasm of the nocode community. I've spent the last month answering a lot of emails from nocode users and one of the most frequently requested features was integration to Zapier. This makes sense, since that would enable tons of different nocode use-cases! Today I'm excited to officially launch the Bannerbear + Zapier integration! Now you can add Bannerbear's image generation capabilities into your automated Zapier workflows. Since Zapier already integrates with 2000+ other apps, the possibilities here are really quite endless... here are some ideas: - grab a tweet, auto-generate an image, post to your buffer queue - generate different sizes of ecommerce banners every time you add a new product in Shopify - auto generate images from data in a Google Sheet I really can't wait to see how this integration gets used!
Upvote (8)Share
Cam Adair
Cam Adair
So every new Bannerbear integration needs its own PH launch or is the spam just me?
Upvote (8)Share
Jeremy Poland
Jeremy Poland
@camerondare this tool is solid enough to justify!
Upvote (1)Share
Jon Yongfook
Jon Yongfook
Maker
@camerondare It's a pretty major new feature, the ability to integrate into 2000+ other apps and new features are eligible for posting. That said, I did hesitate as I knew there may be some sentiment like yours. If you feel that I'm cluttering up your feed, please accept my apologies. But as a maker, I'm proud of what I'm building, I'm excited to share it with others and sometimes it's difficult to reconcile that with not being a nuisance to people :)
UpvoteShare
Adil
Adil
Agree, kinda surprised @rrhoover lets this product launch so frequently
Upvote (6)Share
Tomas Laurinavicius
Tomas Laurinavicius
This is amazing! can't wait to try it out.
Upvote (3)Share
Wilbert Liu
Wilbert Liu
Holy moly, the possibilities are endless with this! Congrats Jon for launching!
Upvote (1)Share